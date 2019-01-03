Debate, Tension Over Short Term Rentals Continues in Arlington

Late this month the City of Arlington will release its final report on short term rentals, with a proposed ordinance regulating STR’s expected to follow, Thursday, January 3, 2019.

Late this month the City of Arlington will release its final report on short term rentals, with a proposed ordinance regulating STR’s expected to follow.

Across the city, STR’s have become an increasingly polarizing issue as apps like Airbnb have grown in popularity.

"The police have been called at least 15 times for noise, trash, parking, it's just been a constant pain," Neighbor Randy Burt said of the home next door, which is a short term rental.

Burt is among a number of neighbors on Rivercrest Drive who are concerned about the large crowds, noise and allegedly at times the bad behavior guests at the rental house display.

Customer, Worker Fight in Florida McDonald's Over a Straw

A witness' video shows a customer attacking an employee at a McDonald's in St. Petersburg, Florida, during an argument about a straw. (Published Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019)

"Each time a valid concern has been expressed I've done my best to appease them by taking some sort of action," property owner Charles Swafford said.

The City of Arlington’s ordinance is expected to regulate occupancy, noise and parking, among others. Swafford says he supports the city’s efforts to manage the short term rental boom, adding that it's important neighbors also understand Arlington has increasingly become a destination.

"You live in a destination, you have to accept some of what comes with living in an entertainment district," Swafford said.

But others like Burt don’t agree and remain skeptical Arlington’s intervention, which they believe is long overdue, will improve the situation.

"I've been to two city council meetings and told the city what I thought and I didn't feel like they heard a word we said," Burt said.