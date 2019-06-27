Deaths of Two Men Investigated as Murder-Suicide: Dallas Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Deaths of Two Men Investigated as Murder-Suicide: Dallas Police

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    The shooting deaths of two men in Dallas Thursday morning are being investigated as a murder-suicide, police say.

    Dallas police said they were dispatched to a shooting call at Century Park Apartments on the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road -- not far from the intersection of Spring Valley and Preston roads, at about 9:30 a.m.

    When officers arrived the found the bodies of two men. Detectives are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, police said.

    No other details have been confirmed.

