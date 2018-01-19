Deaths of Mom, Baby in Texas Fire Suspicious: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Deaths of Mom, Baby in Texas Fire Suspicious: Police

By Associated Press

Published at 8:56 AM CST on Jan 19, 2018

    A woman and her 8-month-old baby have been found dead in their Central Texas home after it caught fire and authorities say they consider the deaths suspicious.

    Police in Taylor, located about 35 miles northeast of Austin, say the two were found dead Thursday. Police are investigating.

    Firefighters had been responding to an unrelated call when they saw smoke coming from the home.

    Police say that after firefighters breached the front door they found 30-year-old Amy Baylor and 8-month-old Aleigha Sealey dead inside a bedroom.

