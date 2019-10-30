Deadly Wrong-Way Crash Closes LBJ Freeway in Mesquite - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Deadly Wrong-Way Crash Closes LBJ Freeway in Mesquite

All northbound lanes of LBJ Freeway to be shut down for several hours, police say

    One person is dead following a wrong-way crash along LBJ Freeway in Mesquite Wednesday morning, police say.

    Northbound lanes of Interstate 635 are closed at the Gross Road exit after a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle in the area between U.S. 80 and Towne Centre Drive after 1:30 a.m.

    A Mesquite police spokesman said there is at least one fatality.

    It's not clear when LBJ Freeway will reopen to traffic.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

