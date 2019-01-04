Two people are dead following a police chase with a wrong-way driver in Fort Worth Friday morning, authorities say. According to police, officers spotted a woman driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-30 before 3:30 a.m. (Published 27 minutes ago)

Two people are dead following a police chase with a wrong-way driver in Fort Worth Friday morning, authorities say.

According to police, officers near downtown Fort Worth spotted a woman driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-30 before 3:30 a.m.

A police spokesman said officers at one point deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Pursuing vehicles drove alongside the car on westbound I-30, blaring lights and sirens.

The woman continued driving for about nine minutes until she crashed head-on into a vehicle near Interstate 820, police said. The impact killed the woman and the driver she crashed into, a man police believed may have been driving without his headlights turned on.

The spokesman said for safety reasons, pursuing officers did not follow the woman as she drove the wrong way.

All eastbound traffic was diverted onto the service road at Longview Avenue. Police urged eastbound drivers to use an alternate route.

