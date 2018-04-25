Deadly Shooting in Plano Under Investigation

Police in Plano say they are investigating a deadly shooting, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Police in Plano said Wednesday afternoon that they are investigating a deadly shooting.

Investigators were called to the apartment complex in the 5400 block of Independence Parkway shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The initial call came in as a welfare check. Officers later said the shooting was a domestic dispute.

Police have said that both people involved in the shooting are male, and not related, but their names so far have not been released. Police do currently have the shooter in police custody.



