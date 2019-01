A man died after a shooting at a parking garage at the Shops at Park Lane in northern Dallas late Thursday morning, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

An 18-year-old man died after a shooting at a parking garage at the Shops at Park Lane in northern Dallas late Thursday morning, police said.

He was identified as Joseph Anthony Pintucci, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Pintucci was hospitalized after police responded to the shooting about 10:15 p.m. in the Park Lane shopping center near an entrance to Dick's Sporting Goods. He died at the hospital of his injuries.

No arrests have been made. No other information was available.