Deadly Crash With Overturned 18-Wheeler Closes I-35W in Fort Worth
Deadly Crash With Overturned 18-Wheeler Closes I-35W in Fort Worth

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    A deadly, five-car crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down Interstate 35W in Fort Worth Thursday morning.

    The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Ripy Street and Seminary Drive before 5 a.m.

    Police confirmed one fatality was reported in the crash. Five vehicles were reportedly involved, as well as an overturned 18-wheeler.

    Southbound I-35W was closed in the area, including the I-35W on-ramp at Berry Street. It's not immediately clear when the freeway will reopen.

