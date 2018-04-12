Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the video player above. From time to time the screen may go black -- this is normal and the stream will resume shortly.



A deadly, five-car crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down Interstate 35W in Fort Worth Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Ripy Street and Seminary Drive before 5 a.m.

Police confirmed one fatality was reported in the crash. Five vehicles were reportedly involved, as well as an overturned 18-wheeler.

Southbound I-35W was closed in the area, including the I-35W on-ramp at Berry Street. It's not immediately clear when the freeway will reopen.

