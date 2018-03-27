Deadly Crash Shuts Down Part of Loop 820 in Fort Worth

A fatal crash has forced police to shut down part of a busy highway in Fort Worth.



It happened at about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of east Loop 820 at Meadowbrook Drive.



The left and middle southbound lanes are blocked while crews investigate the deadly crash. Only traffic in the right lane is slowly getting by at this time.



Police have not released what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.



It is unknown how long the lanes will be closed.



