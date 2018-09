The service road on the eastbound side of Interstate 635 in Garland near Jupiter road is closed after an crash that left one person dead, police say.

The single-car crash happened around 8:30 p.m. after the driver lost control of a white Infinity and hit a light post with a cement barrier around it, according to the Garland Police Department.

Police said an adult male was the only passenger in the car.