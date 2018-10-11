Deadly Child Abuse Trial to Continue Thursday

Leiliana Wright, 4, spent her last day on earth beaten and bound in a closet at her Grand Prairie home in March 2016, according to the testimony of her mother, Jeri Quezada, who has already pleaded guilty to her role in the incident.

Testimony will continue Thursday in a deadly child abuse case that exposed the failings of the Texas child protective services system.

Leiliana Wright, 4, spent her last day on Earth beaten and bound in a closet at her Grand Prairie home in March 2016, according to the testimony of her mother, Jeri Quezada, who has already pleaded guilty to her role in the incident. Wright died as a result of blunt force injuries to her head and stomach.

Quezada testified Wednesday against her former boyfriend, Charles Wayne Phifer, 36, who is charged with capital murder and, if convicted, faces the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Months prior to Leiliana Wright’s death, her grandmother reported her concern that the child was being abused to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. The report included a photograph of Wright with a black eye.

In February 2016 a caseworker went to the home and found Leiliana Wright and her younger brother to be living with Quezada, a convicted felon who had a prior history of child abuse that was so concerning she had previously lost custody of her three older children. But the caseworker did not do a background check on the mother, and allowed the children to remain in her custody.

Following Wright’s death, that caseworker and a supervisor were fired, and an investigator on her case resigned their position.

Texas has led the nation in the number of children who have died as a result of child abuse for each of the past seven years, according to the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

