Medical Examiner to Testify in Deadly Child Abuse Trial

Testimony is set to continue Friday in a deadly child abuse case involving a 4-year-old Grand Prairie girl. The mother's former boyfriend is facing a murder charge in the girl's death.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner is expected to testify Friday about the injuries Leiliana Wright suffered that caused her death in March 2016. The official report says the child died as a result of blunt force trauma to the abdomen and head.

On Thursday, the Grand Prairie police detective who investigated the case testified that what Leiliana suffered was the worst abuse he had ever seen.

Leiliana's death exposed the failings of the Texas child protective services system.

Leiliana spent her last day on Earth beaten and bound in a closet at her Grand Prairie home in March 2016, according to the testimony of her mother, Jeri Quezada, who has already pleaded guilty and is serving jail time for her role in the incident.

Quezada testified Wednesday against her former boyfriend, Charles Wayne Phifer, 36, who is charged with capital murder and, if convicted, faces the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Grand Prairie police sergeant Brad Makovy was called to testify on Thursday. Makovy was a child abuse detective who investigated the case in 2016. He was present for the autopsy conducted on the child and was asked to describe the body.

"It was the worst thing I've ever seen inflicted on a child," he said on the stand.