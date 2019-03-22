The City of DeSoto says its outdoor warning sirens will remain offline as officials search for a solution to protect the network following a recent hacking.

Experts are working on a security solution to prevent "malicious incursions to our outdoor siren network," a news release said Thursday. The city said the warning sirens will not be fully operational until those security enhancements are made.

The city did not immediately provide a time frame for when the sirens will be brought back online.

Those sirens sounded at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, in what city officials initially described as a malfunction and later determined to be an intentional breach.

"This went crazy," Herbert France of Lancaster said that morning. "It kept going off and came back and went off again. I didn't know what was going on."

The city says residents should subscribe to its Code Red Emergency Notification System and pay close attention to weather alerts.

Investigations into the hacking remain ongoing.

ONLINE: Information about DeSoto's Code Red system