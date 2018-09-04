DeSoto to Host Second Annual 2018 Latino Heritage Festival

The city of DeSoto will host its second annual Latino Heritage Festival as the nation celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15.

The city plans to honor the culture and contributions from the Hispanic and Latino American communities. The DeSoto Parks and Recreation Department have scheduled the festival on Saturday, September 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the DeSoto Amphitheater.

"This is the second year that the DeSoto Parks and Recreation Department has hosted the festival. It has made us extremely proud to host an event that seeks to educate and connect communities while celebrating Latino cultures and traditions. We hope that the event will continue to flourish and grow throughout the years, and see it as another vehicle for us to engage the public, unite the Best Southwest Region and surrounding cities, and to introduce our communities to a unique aspect of Latino culture that they may not be aware of", said M. Renee Johnson, Managing Director for DeSoto Parks and Recreation Department.

Entertainment will include a traditional folklorico dance and samba show, musical performances, art and cultural exhibits, food, face painting and other family-friendly activities.

