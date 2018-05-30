A DeSoto High School student is facing a felony charge after taking a gun to school Wednesday.



A staff member called police after a student told them about the gun. DeSoto police said they were able to quickly identify and detain the student without incident and that a handgun was found inside the student's backpack.

The student was later identified as 17-year-old Isaiah Manuel Joe Reyes.



Police did not say if the gun was loaded or if the student was carrying ammunition but they did say there were never any threats of violence toward any other student or faculty.



"Most importantly, this situation came to a quick resolution because of a concerned student. That person recognized the danger involved and made the situation known to a staff member who in turn, called the DeSoto police," police said.

Reyes was taken to Tri-City Jail and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in places where weapons are prohibited, a 3rd-degree felony.