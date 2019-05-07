A DeSoto resident called police Tuesday morning after finding a man lying motionless in the alley behind his home, police say.

At about 9:30 a.m. officers arrived at the 1000 block of Oak Meadow Lane and confirmed the man was not only dead but that he'd apparently been shot multiple times.

Officials are currently working to identify the man and sort out the details around the shooting, including whether it took place in the alleyway or elsewhere.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting may have occured sometime after midnight, but no additional detials about the case have been released.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact DeSoto Police at 469-658-3000.