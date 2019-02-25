DeSoto ISD to Present Plan to Restore Trust, Budget

DeSoto ISD is dealing with a big budget deficit and the district says it's ready to take major steps to dig its way out of the hole. The school board will meet Monday night to talk about the new plan to get back on track. (Published 35 minutes ago)

DeSoto ISD to Present New Plan to Restore Trust, Budget After Money Was Mishandled

DeSoto ISD is dealing with a big budget deficit and the district says it's ready to take major steps to dig its way out of the hole. The school board will meet Monday night to talk about the new plan to get back on track.

Desoto ISD's new superintendent D'Andre Weaver is only five months into the job and he's trying to fix a money mess left over from a previous administration. Still, he said he was optimistic about the future.

"The people that are here, we're honest, we're ethical and we want to do the right thing for children first and foremost, there's no other agendas here," Weaver said.

He said he hoped to earn public trust after a state investigation into a mishandling of money well before he arrived in DeSoto. Several former administration officials stepped down, including the last superintendent.

"The moment we knew what was happening, we took action," DeSoto ISD school board president Carl Sherman Jr. said.

The district now has a budget reduction plan to overcome millions of dollars in shortfalls, something it aimed to accomplish within the next year. Through a series of conservative measures and cutbacks, DeSoto ISD hoped to bring the district's fund balance to $11 million by the summer of 2020, and to $20 million dollars in two years. Goals include check and balances to see where all money is being spent.

"We've established a budget committee for our trustees so we can go through all of our financial details every single month. We've been very transparent with them, just like we've been with our public," Weaver said.

Together they're looking at central office cutbacks, program restructuring, raising teacher-student ratios to state standards to save money, while also taking a school 'offline.' Weaver and Sherman wouldn't comment about which school, only that more details would be released in late March.

Specifics about jobs and student impact are still being worked out, but both see any short-term pain as long-term promise.

"We just have an opportunity to do things differently than what they've been done before," Weaver said.

"There are some dark days that we're coming out of, but tomorrow's going to be a better day because of the team, because of the plan being put in place right now moving forward," Sherman said.

The DeSoto ISD school board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The public is welcome to attend.