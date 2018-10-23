Several high-ranking administrators have left the DeSoto school district in recent months as officials investigate whether some funneled money to themselves and favorite employees as well as other potential wrongdoings. (Published Monday, Oct. 22, 2018)

Bad planning and a lag in cash flow mean employees in the DeSoto school district will get their paychecks a week later than expected next month.

That's according to DeSoto ISD officials, who say the Dallas suburban district is scrambling to fix its financial procedures even as law enforcement and other officials investigate the possible misuse of money under previous administrators.

DeSoto ISD typically pays monthly employees — including teachers — after the district gets its share of funding from the state around the 25th of the month. In recent years, the November paycheck was distributed early, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

DeSoto ISD Investigating Claims of 'Unethical Practices'