DeSoto ISD to Delay Paychecks to Teachers, Staff as Cash Flow Falls Short
DeSoto ISD to Delay Paychecks to Teachers, Staff as Cash Flow Falls Short

Superintendent David Harris resigned in April and trustees hired an outside investigator to look at how money was spent in the district

By Eva-Marie Ayala - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    Bad planning and a lag in cash flow mean employees in the DeSoto school district will get their paychecks a week later than expected next month.

    That's according to DeSoto ISD officials, who say the Dallas suburban district is scrambling to fix its financial procedures even as law enforcement and other officials investigate the possible misuse of money under previous administrators.

    DeSoto ISD typically pays monthly employees — including teachers — after the district gets its share of funding from the state around the 25th of the month. In recent years, the November paycheck was distributed early, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

