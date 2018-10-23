The capital murder trial is now underway for the man accused of killing a Dallas pediatric dentist three years ago. (Published Monday, Oct. 22, 2018)

The capital murder trial for the man accused of killing a Dallas pediatric dentist three years ago continues Tuesday with the alleged getaway driver taking the stand.

Authorities allege that in September 2015, 33-year-old Kristopher Love was hired as the triggerman in a murder-for-hire plot against pediatric dentist Kendra Hatcher. Brenda Delgado, 36, stalked Hatcher and orchestrated the plot, prosecutors allege.

Crystal Cortes, the alleged getaway driver now charged with capital murder, is expected to testify Tuesday morning. Cortes, 26, admitted her involvement and told police Brenda Delgado used an iPhone to track Hatcher's location prior to the shooting. She claimed she thought it was all just a robbery and drove Love to Hatcher's apartment that night, NBC 5 reported in 2015.

Hatcher was later found shot in the head in the apartment parking garage.

Photo credit: Dallas County Sheriff's Department

Love could face the death penalty if he is found guilty. Delgado was captured in Mexico but will not face capital punishment as part of an extradition agreement.

On Monday, much of the trial concentrated on Delgado, rather than Love, as she is a central figure in the case. She will face her own trial at a later date.

Lead prosecutor Kevin Brooks told the jury in his opening statement 'after [Paniagua] broke it off with Brenda [Delgado], she could not let go. You'll see evidence that Brenda started following him."

Paniagua testified that he ended the on-and-off again two-and-a-half-year relationship with Delgado in February of 2015 but remained "platonic friends" with her and would sometimes run into her.

"I would go running at the Katy Trail and sometimes when I was running she would be running the opposite direction," said Paniagua.

Prosecutors contend Delgado began to follow Paniagua and any woman he dated — first one woman, and then Hatcher.

"And Brenda is able to tell that this thing is moving fast, and Brenda is extremely upset," said Brooks. "And Brenda very quickly comes to the decision that she wants Kendra Hatcher killed."

Paniagua was asked if he ever told Delgado about Hatcher, he responded he only told Delgado he was in a relationship and it was going well.

Two people, including a family member of Delgado, took the stand for the state on Monday saying Delgado approached them offering money and a new car if they would attack Hatcher, and possibly Paniagua as well.

"She said she wanted me to hit [Hatcher] with a bat," said Moses Martinez. "And that's when I told her I didn't want to do that, hurt somebody innocent."

Jennifer Escobar also took the stand and told a similar story.

"To follow around Hatcher and basically eliminate her. [Delgado] had so many ways," Escobar said.

Dallas County has not sent anyone to death row since 2013.

