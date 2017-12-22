Chief Meteorologist David Finfrock celebrates 42 years on air at NBC 5 Friday.

Finfrock joined NBC 5 in 1975 as a meteorologist after spending time as a field researcher on the Juneau Icefield Research Program in Alaska.

He graduated magna cum laude from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology and also completed some graduate work while at Texas A&M.

Finfrock is just the second chief meteorologist to work at KXAS-TV. He was hired by then chief Harold Taft who served as the station's first chief meteorologist.

Nearly two years ago, NBC 5 celebrated Finfrock's 40 years at the station with a look back at his career. That retrospective can be seen here.

Also on Friday, longtime photojournalist Roy Hernandez retired after telling stories at NBC 5 for 40 years.