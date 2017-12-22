David Finfrock Celebrates 42 Years at NBC 5 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
David Finfrock Celebrates 42 Years at NBC 5

Published at 2:49 PM CST on Dec 22, 2017 | Updated at 8:13 PM CST on Dec 22, 2017

    NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist David Finfrock celebrates his 42nd anniversary on air at NBC 5 Friday. (Published Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)

    Chief Meteorologist David Finfrock celebrates 42 years on air at NBC 5 Friday.

    Finfrock joined NBC 5 in 1975 as a meteorologist after spending time as a field researcher on the Juneau Icefield Research Program in Alaska. 

    He graduated magna cum laude from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology and also completed some graduate work while at Texas A&M. 

    Finfrock is just the second chief meteorologist to work at KXAS-TV. He was hired by then chief Harold Taft who served as the station's first chief meteorologist. 

    Nearly two years ago, NBC 5 celebrated Finfrock's 40 years at the station with a look back at his career. That retrospective can be seen here.

    Also on Friday, longtime photojournalist Roy Hernandez retired after telling stories at NBC 5 for 40 years.

