Video captured from a Carrollton police cruiser shows an officer nearly being struck by a passing pickup truck during a traffic stop Saturday night. (Published Aug. 6, 2019)

Video captured from a Carrollton police cruiser shows an officer nearly being struck by a passing pickup truck during a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to police, the officer had pulled over the driver of a BMW convertible for speeding at about 10:30 p.m. near Texas 121 and Interstate 35E.

The video shows the BMW parked on the right shoulder with the cruiser parked several feet behind with its lights flashing. As the officer bends down to speak with the BMW driver, a black pickup truck speeds past, appearing to miss the officer by just a few feet.

The officer can be seen handing something back to the driver before running back to his patrol vehicle. A police spokesman said the officer wasn't able to find the driver of the pickup.

'Do Something': Crowd Screams to Ohio Gov. During Vigil

A crowd that gathered to remember nine people shot dead outside a Dayton, Ohio, bar interrupted a speech by Gov. Mike DeWine with screams of "do something." Twenty-seven people were also injured in the mass shooting. (Published Monday, Aug. 5, 2019)

"Slow down. Move over. It's the law," Carrollton police tweeted with the video clip.

Texas law requires drivers to do either to one of the following when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle:

Vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road (if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction), or

Slow down 20 mph below the speed limit. (If the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph.)

The Texas Department of Public Safety said "violations of the law can result in a fine of up to $200; the fine increases to $500 if there is property damage. If violators cause bodily injury, they can be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, resulting in possible jail time and a maximum fine of $2,000."

A police spokesman also noted that Saturday was the officer's birthday.