Dancer Sues Fort Worth Club for Failing to Pay Minimum Wage

According to a federal lawsuit, a woman is suing Corsets Cabaret, a strip club in Fort Worth, for refusing to compensate her at "the applicable minimum wage," while she worked there as an exotic dancer.

The lawsuit further alleges that the club refused to "compensate her whatsoever for any hours worked." The woman, identified as Precious Jones, claimed that the only form of payment she received was in the manner of tips from club patrons.

Jones was employed by the club between at least June 2018 and June 2019. During that time, the lawsuit claimed that she was not paid the federally mandated minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

In a series of complaints, Jones accused the club of misclassifying dancers, including herself, as "independent contractors so that they do not have to compensate them at the federally mandated minimum wage rate."

The suit claimed that the club classified employees as such so that they could "lease" the premises to them in order to do business. Jones stated that the club took money from her in the form of "house fees" and "rental fee" as "a prerequisite to do her job for the benefit of the club."

Furthermore, according to the lawsuit, Jones had to divide the tips she earned from patrons with other employees of the club, "who do not customarily receive tips outside of a valid tip pool," including disc jockeys and "house moms."

The lawsuit stated that these collective claims indicated that the club violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay employees at the federally mandated minimum wage and by passing, "the cost of doing business onto the employees of the club."

Jones is seeking to recover compensation for the hours she worked during which she was not paid at the federally mandated minimum wage and "misappropriated funds, including 'rental fees', tips, and any additional wages owed for worked performed."

A manager at the club, who wished to not identify himself, said that the lawsuit was "really a joke." He further alleged that Jones was terminated from the establishment for failing to work a full six-hour shift. The manager claimed that she would work at most three hours and intermittently take breaks up to an hour to "smoke weed in her homegirls' cars, in customers' cars."

The manager refuted a few of Jones' claims, including that she had to pay a "house mom," saying that the club hasn't employed one since around September or October 2017, when James Vick took the club over. Furthermore, he claimed that dancers aren't required to tip the DJ, but risk not being able to go up and dance to the songs that they want to if they don't.

He said that the club has recently cracked down on the actions of its employees since the August 2018 shooting in its parking lot that left one dead and three injured.

James Vick, president and director of Corsets Cabaret, and Larry Wangler, vice president and director of Corsets Cabaret, who were also named in the suit, were not available for comment at the time. Corsets Cabaret is owned by Fred's Bluelight Investments LLC.

Current or former exotic dancers who worked at Corsets Cabaret at any time from June 2016 to June 2019 may join the lawsuit.

Similar suits in San Antonio and New York ended with awards given to the dancers.

Earlier this year, the club was involved in a lawsuit with the city of Fort Worth after missing a deadline to renew their permit.