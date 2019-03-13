Damage at Grand Prairie Airport, Nearby Neighborhood - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Damage at Grand Prairie Airport, Nearby Neighborhood

Published 12 minutes ago

    Early morning storms caused major damage at a Grand Prairie Municipal Airport and a nearby neighborhood on Wednesday.

    The storm pushed planes around like toys and hangars were ripped. Winds at the airport clocked in at 100 mph, officials said.

    Strong winds tore off the chimney at Elsa Panther's home nearby.

    "It was the scariest thing I've ever witnessed," Panther said. "Horrible noises. Horrible. It felt like everything was caving in on me."

    Panther said she jumped in the bathtub when the storm hit.

    "We're ok, thank God," she said. "It's just material. We'll weather the storm."

