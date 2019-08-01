Dallas to Welcome More Than 1,000 New Teachers Thursday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas to Welcome More Than 1,000 New Teachers Thursday

New Teacher Academy welcomes newly-hired educations to the Dallas ISD

By Ben Russell

Published 2 hours ago

    Thursday is a big day for the biggest school district in North Texas.

    More than 1,000 newly-hired teachers will participate in the Dallas Independent School District’s New Teacher Academy on Thursday morning.

    The Academy is a one-day event designed “to ensure every new hire obtains an understanding of the district’s culture, direction, priorities and opportunities to help them succeed,” according to a news release from the Dallas ISD.

    The new hires amount to approximately 1 in 10 of all 10,000-plus teachers in the district.

    In addition to the new hires, the Dallas ISD is still looking to add approximately 250 more teachers; many of them in the fields of special education, bilingual instruction, math and science.

