Dallas to Welcome More Than 1,000 New Teachers Thursday

Thursday is a big day for the biggest school district in North Texas.
More than 1,000 newly-hired teachers will participate in the Dallas Independent School District’s New Teacher Academy on Thursday morning.
The Academy is a one-day event designed “to ensure every new hire obtains an understanding of the district’s culture, direction, priorities and opportunities to help them succeed,” according to a news release from the Dallas ISD.
The new hires amount to approximately 1 in 10 of all 10,000-plus teachers in the district.
In addition to the new hires, the Dallas ISD is still looking to add approximately 250 more teachers; many of them in the fields of special education, bilingual instruction, math and science.