Traffic in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

The city of Dallas is working with ride-share services to help ease congestion in Deep Ellum, the city confirmed Wednesday.

The proposed solution would create a designated holding zone for Uber, Lyft and other ride-share drivers -- similar to a fix many airports use, the city said.

Drivers would also have a designated pick-up and drop-off time, the city said. The plan would also include signage and lighting to mark the designated areas.

"Uber is excited to partner with the city of Dallas to help make it easier for people to get around in Deep Ellum with dedicated pickup and drop-off lanes," Uber Texas Communications Manager Travis Considine said in a statement.

The program is scheduled to launch as a pilot program Thursday, April 18. The city said it would announce more information about the program on Tuesday.