Dallas to Hold Town Halls on Allocation of Federal Funds

Dallas officials are holding a series of town hall meetings to ask for taxpayers' input on how the city should allocate federal funds.

The city is working on a five-year plan for it will use the grants, which cover things like homelessness prevention, low-income neighborhood improvements and youth and senior programming.

Click here for more information on the five-year plan, and find the town hall meeting schedule below.

Monday, January 7, 2019 MLK Community Center

2922 Martin Luther King Blvd., 75215 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Customer, Worker Fight in Florida McDonald's Over a Straw

A witness' video shows a customer attacking an employee at a McDonald's in St. Petersburg, Florida, during an argument about a straw. (Published Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019)

Tuesday, January 8, 2019 Tommie Allen Rec. Center

7071 Bonnie View Rd., 75241 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 8, 2019 Jaycee Zaragoza Rec. Center

3114 Clymer St., 75212 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 10, 2019 Willie B. Johnson Rec. Center

12225 Willowdell Dr., 75243 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 10, 2019 Timberglen Rec. Center

3810 Timberglen Rd., 75287 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12, 2019 Lochwood Library

11221 Lochwood Blvd., 75218 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Monday, January 14, 2019 Prairie Creek Library

9606 Lake June Rd., 75217 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 Audelia Road Library

10045 Audelia Rd., 75238 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 Beckley Saner Recreation Center

114 W. Hobson Ave., 75224 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 17, 2019 Telephone Townhall Meeting

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

To register to join the telephone town hall meeting, click here.