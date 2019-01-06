Dallas to Hold Town Halls on Allocation of Federal Funds - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas to Hold Town Halls on Allocation of Federal Funds

Published 2 hours ago

    Dallas officials are holding a series of town hall meetings to ask for taxpayers' input on how the city should allocate federal funds.

    The city is working on a five-year plan for it will use the grants, which cover things like homelessness prevention, low-income neighborhood improvements and youth and senior programming.

    Click here for more information on the five-year plan, and find the town hall meeting schedule below.

    Monday, January 7, 2019 MLK Community Center
    2922 Martin Luther King Blvd., 75215 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

    Tuesday, January 8, 2019 Tommie Allen Rec. Center
    7071 Bonnie View Rd., 75241 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

    Tuesday, January 8, 2019 Jaycee Zaragoza Rec. Center
    3114 Clymer St., 75212 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    Thursday, January 10, 2019 Willie B. Johnson Rec. Center
    12225 Willowdell Dr., 75243 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

    Thursday, January 10, 2019 Timberglen Rec. Center
    3810 Timberglen Rd., 75287 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    Saturday, January 12, 2019 Lochwood Library
    11221 Lochwood Blvd., 75218 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

    Monday, January 14, 2019 Prairie Creek Library
    9606 Lake June Rd., 75217 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    Tuesday, January 15, 2019 Audelia Road Library
    10045 Audelia Rd., 75238 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    Wednesday, January 16, 2019 Beckley Saner Recreation Center
    114 W. Hobson Ave., 75224 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    Thursday, January 17, 2019 Telephone Townhall Meeting
    6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

    To register to join the telephone town hall meeting, click here.

