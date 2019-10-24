Dallas to Close Several Downtown Streets for Día de los Muertos Parade

Several streets in downtown Dallas will be shut down on Saturday for the Día de los Muertos parade.
The following streets will be closed starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Young Street - All lanes closed from Griffin Street to South Saint Paul Street
Akard Street - All lanes closed from Canton Street to Young Street
Marilla Street - All lanes closed from Young Street to South Saint Paul Street
Browder Street - All lanes closed from Young Street to Canton Street
S. Ervay Street - All lanes closed from Commerce Street to Canton Street
S. St. Paul Street - All lanes closed from Commerce Street to Canton Street
S. Field Street - All lanes closed from Commerce Street to Young Street
S. Griffin Street - All lanes closed from Commerce Street to Young Street
Commerce Street - All lanes closed from South Griffin Street to South Saint Paul Street
Jackson Street - All lanes closed from South Griffin Street to South Saint Paul Street
Wood Street - All lanes closed from South Griffin Street to South Saint Street
The festival will be held at Dallas City Hall from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. with the parade starting and ending at that same location. The parade is expected to happen from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
There will also be live music, fireworks, concessions, arts and crafts and lots of fun.