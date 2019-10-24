Dallas to Close Several Downtown Streets for Día de los Muertos Parade - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas to Close Several Downtown Streets for Día de los Muertos Parade

    Several streets in downtown Dallas will be shut down on Saturday for the Día de los Muertos parade.

    The following streets will be closed starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. 

    Young Street - All lanes closed from Griffin Street to South Saint Paul Street
    Akard Street - All lanes closed from Canton Street to Young Street
    Marilla Street - All lanes closed from Young Street to South Saint Paul Street
    Browder Street - All lanes closed from Young Street to Canton Street
    S. Ervay Street - All lanes closed from Commerce Street to Canton Street
    S. St. Paul Street - All lanes closed from Commerce Street to Canton Street
    S. Field Street - All lanes closed from Commerce Street to Young Street
    S. Griffin Street - All lanes closed from Commerce Street to Young Street
    Commerce Street - All lanes closed from South Griffin Street to South Saint Paul Street
    Jackson Street - All lanes closed from South Griffin Street to South Saint Paul Street
    Wood Street - All lanes closed from South Griffin Street to South Saint Street

    The festival will be held at Dallas City Hall from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. with the parade starting and ending at that same location. The parade is expected to happen from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. 

    There will also be live music, fireworks, concessions, arts and crafts and lots of fun.

