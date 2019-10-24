Dallas to Close Several Downtown Streets for Día de los Muertos Parade

Several streets in downtown Dallas will be shut down on Saturday for the Día de los Muertos parade.

The following streets will be closed starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Young Street - All lanes closed from Griffin Street to South Saint Paul Street

Akard Street - All lanes closed from Canton Street to Young Street

Marilla Street - All lanes closed from Young Street to South Saint Paul Street

Browder Street - All lanes closed from Young Street to Canton Street

S. Ervay Street - All lanes closed from Commerce Street to Canton Street

S. St. Paul Street - All lanes closed from Commerce Street to Canton Street

S. Field Street - All lanes closed from Commerce Street to Young Street

S. Griffin Street - All lanes closed from Commerce Street to Young Street

Commerce Street - All lanes closed from South Griffin Street to South Saint Paul Street

Jackson Street - All lanes closed from South Griffin Street to South Saint Paul Street

Wood Street - All lanes closed from South Griffin Street to South Saint Street

The festival will be held at Dallas City Hall from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. with the parade starting and ending at that same location. The parade is expected to happen from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

There will also be live music, fireworks, concessions, arts and crafts and lots of fun.