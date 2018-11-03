Miles of streets were shut down on Saturday for the second annual Dallas Bike Ride.

“We have shut off 20 miles of streets,” said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, who was up early to ride with his son.

Around 3,500 bike riders came out for the event where they could ride on the road with no cars or scooters in the way.

The event isn’t a race, just simply a ride for people of all ages.

“We spend a lot of time in our cars, stuck in traffic. We want people to experience their city in a different way and get out,” said Paulina Chapa, who helped organize the event.

The ride closed various streets in the Downtown, Uptown, Design District, Arts District, and West Dallas neighborhoods.

“It’s fantastic, wonderful. You see a whole new view of the city,” said Patina Jones, a bike rider.

The event partners with BikeDFW, and supports adults and kids learning how to ride bikes.

Organizers plan to make Dallas Bike Ride an annual event.