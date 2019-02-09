Dallas Event Aims to Encourage and Empower Men

In the Huddle with Chris Howell returned to Dallas for the second time this weekend.

On Saturday, dozens of men from North Texas came together for the event.

The event creates a safe place for men where they can discuss everything from the state of manhood to social responsibility.

A panel of speakers including life coaches, leadership trainers, and community leaders were present.

Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas also attended, and shared his story of how he got to where he is today.

"Often times we say,”You know my story doesn't matter”, but it really does. Everybody has unique experiences, and that's what makes them who they are," said Thomas.

The event was free, but donations were encouraged to the Chris Howell Foundation.

Howell said he hopes to bring back "In the Huddle" to Dallas in August.