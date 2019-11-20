Dallas Zoo Welcomes Two White-Cheeked Gibbons - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Zoo Welcomes Two White-Cheeked Gibbons

Two white-cheeked gibbons named Daxin and Tualang are the newest residents at the Dallas Zoo

By Hannah Jones

Published 45 minutes ago

    Dallas Zoo
    Daxin (left) and Tualang (right) are the newest residents of the Dallas Zoo.

    The Dallas Zoo is welcoming two new residents.

    Two white-cheeked gibbons named Daxin and Tualang came to the Dallas Zoo based on a breeding recommendation from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan. Gibbons are critically endangered, and the plan aims to ensure the long-term survival of the species. 

    White-cheeked gibbons like Daxin and Tualang are primates native to the rainforests of Southeast Asia. Gibbons are the most bipedal of all non-human primates, which means that they often walk on two feet.

    Visitors at the Dallas Zoo can see the new gibbons at Primate Place enclosure. 

