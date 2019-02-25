Dallas Zoo Program Uses Nature to Help People With Dementia

The Dallas Zoo created a program to help people with early-stage dementia.

Wild Gatherings, a memory care program, tries to reconnect people who have early-stage dementia with their memories of experiencing nature and interacting with wildlife.

"Animals can have a healing effect on people, and we see it with these folks – their eyes light up in amazement as they connect with our animals," said Tonya McDaniel, Dallas Zoo's education supervisor for family and intergenerational learning.

The Dallas Zoo partnered with the Alzheimer's Association to create different themes and experiences for participants.

Monday's event had participants spending time with flamingos, doing crafts and going on a zoo tour.

"Just because an individual receives a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or related dementia (ADRD) does not mean they want to stop living," said Debra Adams, director of community relations for the Alzheimer's Association Dallas and Northeast Texas chapter.

Upcoming events are March 25, April 22 and May 10.

The program is free, but registration can be found here.