Dallas Zoo Hours Extended So Guests Can Beat The Heat

The Dallas Zoo announced it will be opening its gates an hour earlier than normal so that guests can beat the heat.

Starting on Aug. 6, the zoo will open at 8 a.m. The new hours will only be in place during August. The zoo will still close at 5 p.m. each day.

Guests will be able to check out the elephants, cheetahs, lions and hippos, as they may be making early morning appearances as a part of these "early bird" hours.

Admission to the Dallas Zoo is $15 for adults, $12 for kids and free for children 2 and under.



Lego Goes Green with Sustainable Pieces