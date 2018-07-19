Dallas Zoo Hosts Annual Dollar Day

It's Dollar Day at the Dallas Zoo meaning $1 gets visitors through the gates. For many families, that's too good of a deal to pass up even as triple digits approach. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Dallas Zoo hosted its annual Dollar Day Thursday, on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Admission to the zoo is only $1 per person. Certain snack items at the zoo and other attractions are also $1 or discounted.

Extra misting stations, spray fans, and water bottle refill stations will operate throughout the zoo to keep guests cool and hydrated.

"Because it's a dollar admission, it's a great value whether you stay for an hour or stay for four hours. You can adjust to how you're feeling," said Sean Green with the Dallas Zoo.



Each year, thousands of people go to the zoo for Dollar Day.

"Most of the time in summer, you don't really have a lot of things to do. So i think this is a good opportunity," said zoo visitor Jorge Hernandez.

People aren't the only ones trying to stay cool, the zoo has misters running in several of the animal habitats and at the elephant exhibit they're trying to keep it extra muddy since the elephants rub the mud on to stay cool.





