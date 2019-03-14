Dallas Zoo officials their newborn gorilla will breathe new life into an ongoing effort to save critically endangered gorillas in the wild and their habitat.

Spring breakers flocked to the Dallas Zoo on Thursday hoping to take in the great weather and perhaps a special sighting.

Visitors pulled out their cell phones to catch a glimpse of the zoo’s newborn gorilla.

Western Lowland Gorilla Megan, 13-years-old, quietly delivered a healthy infant in the early morning hours of March 7, according to the zoo.

Zoo officials hope the baby will breathe new life into an ongoing effort to save critically endangered gorillas in the wild and their habitat.

K-Pop Stars Arrive for Police Questioning

K-pop star Jung Joon-young and Big Bang band member Seungriarrive at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for questioning over sex scandals that have roiled South Korea on March 14, 2019. Both said they will retire from the entertainment industry. (Published 3 hours ago)

In order to achieve that, the zoo is asking for your old or unused cell phones and electric devices.

"If you look at gorilla populations over the past 15 years, we’ve seen almost a 25-percent decrease in their population," said Matt James, Dallas Zoo Senior Director of Animal Care.

James believes one main reason is increased mining for a precious metal that is used to make electronics like cell phones and tablets.

Weather Alert 2 EF-1 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Wednesday Morning

Coltan is in Africa’s Congo Region, which happens to be home to Western Lowland Gorillas.

"[Gorillas] have no where to go as they're being forced into smaller spaces. There’s more conflict between gorilla groups and more conflict with humans. We are now forcing gorillas out of the wild and into villages," said James. "We’re losing huge numbers of these animals on a very short basis. As these devices become more popular, I suspect that impact would only become greater and we lose more and more habitat."

In an effort to help, the Dallas Zoo partnered with an organization called ECO-CELL in order to help recycle old or unused phones and electric devices.

'Bomb Cyclone' Winds Topple Semi-Truck in Texas

Extreme winds caused by a bomb cyclone moving over 25 states blows over a semi-truck in Amarillo, Texas. (Published 4 hours ago)

"We can get those precious metals out of those devices and re-use them rather than going back to gorilla habitats and destroying their habitat to mine for more Coltan," said James.

You can drop off your used devices with a staff member at the Membership Services booth or in a drop box at the Jake. L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Center at the Dallas Zoo while you’re visiting the gorillas, according to the zoo.