Dallas Zoo to Offer $1 Admission at Annual Event

Admission to the Dallas Zoo will cost just $1 on Tuesday, Aug. 13 for the zoo's annual Summer Dollar Day.

According to the zoo, the annual event is "our way of showing appreciation to our community for your support throughout the year."

Other dollar deals include:

• $1 seed stick to feed the birds in the Lacerte Family Children's Zoo

• $2 Endangered Species Carousel

• $2 T-Rex Express Mini-train

• $5 giraffe feedings

• $10 parking (limited)

Due to large crowds, the zoo encouraged people to take the DART Red Line straight to Dallas Zoo Station or ride shares to avoid the traffic and parking.