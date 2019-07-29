Dallas Zoo to Offer $1 Admission at Annual Event - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Zoo to Offer $1 Admission at Annual Event

By Kaitlin Griffin

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Zoo to Offer $1 Admission at Annual Event
    NBC 5 News
    The Dallas Zoo (file photo)

    Admission to the Dallas Zoo will cost just $1 on Tuesday, Aug. 13 for the zoo's annual Summer Dollar Day.

    According to the zoo, the annual event is "our way of showing appreciation to our community for your support throughout the year."

    Other dollar deals include:

    • $1 seed stick to feed the birds in the Lacerte Family Children's Zoo

    Shooter, 6-Year-Old Victim Among 4 Dead in Calif. Garlic Festival Shooting

    [NATL] Shooter, 6-Year-Old Victim Among 4 Dead in Calif. Garlic Festival Shooting

    Four people were killed, including one suspect, and at least 12 others were shot at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California.

    (Published Monday, July 29, 2019)

    • $2 Endangered Species Carousel

    • $2 T-Rex Express Mini-train

    • $5 giraffe feedings

    • $10 parking (limited)

    Due to large crowds, the zoo encouraged people to take the DART Red Line straight to Dallas Zoo Station or ride shares to avoid the traffic and parking.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices