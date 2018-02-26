Dallas Working to Develop Policies for Bike-Share Companies

Dallas has more rental bikes on the street than any North American city, with about 18,000 bikes, and city leaders are still working on how to get the programs under control. (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

The Dallas City Council Mobility Solutions, Infrastructure and Sustainability Committee met on Monday to discuss the bike-share programs.

According to data presented in the meeting, more than 6,000 trips are made on shared bicycles in a single day, and 20 percent of all trips start or end near a transit station.

While no official rules and regulations are in place, the city is working to develop data-sharing agreements with bike-share companies, finalize franchise agreements, identify areas where people can best park their bikes and create safety and educational standards.

City transportation leaders plan to meet with the committee again in the fall to give them recommendations for policies.