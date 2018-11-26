Dallas Women's Foundation Takes Mission Statewide

The Dallas Women's Foundation, which has served women for more than three decades, is celebrating history with three major milestones. (Published 6 hours ago)

An organization in Dallas that has served women for more than three decades is celebrating some big accomplishments.

Its success was featured in NBC 5's Tell Me Something Good segment Monday morning.

The Dallas Women's Foundation made history at a recent luncheon with a celebration of three big milestones:

First, it raised $1.5 million at the luncheon.

Second, the organization celebrated the successful completion of its $50 million fund raising campaign.

And, the Dallas Women's Foundation announced a name change.

After 33 years, the Dallas Women's Foundation is now the Texas Women's Foundation. The nonprofit said the new name better reflects its position as one of the largest women's foundations in the world.

“As Texas Women’s Foundation, our goal is to transform Texas for women and girls by advancing economic security for women, girls and families across the state, and by ensuring opportunities for them to lead in every sector — from the classroom, to the first job, the board room and the halls of government,” said Roslyn Dawson Thompson, president & CEO, in a new release. “This matters to every Texan — women and men alike — because our economy and our futures are stronger when Texas women, girls and families thrive, and when our leadership fully reflects our population,. We are focused on driving productive, nonpolitical and affirming change — advancing opportunities for Texas women and girls to prosper for the benefit of all.”

Got some good news to share? Send it to us at iSee@nbcdfw.com.