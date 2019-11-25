Dallas Woman Released After Being Kidnapped Sunday

A woman has been released after she was kidnapped from her vehicle Sunday night in Dallas, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a kidnapping call in the 8800 block of Bonnie View Road shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 23-year-old woman, told officers that she had been sitting in a vehicle drinking with friends before the incident.

The victim said that an unknown male opened the vehicle door, pulled her out, and threw her into a dark colored vehicle with three other males, police said.

Family Says Vaping Killed Their 28-Year-Old Son

An Orlando family is grieving the loss of their 28-year-old son, who died last week. They said he died as a result of vaping. Kyle Boyd's mother, Kimberly, said he was fine last Monday after he came home from hanging out with a group of friends. She said the next morning she could not wake him up. (Published Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019)

Police said one of the victim's friends attempted to intervene, but a second man jumped out of the suspect's vehicle and tried to fight him.

Witnesses told police that the three unknown males forced the victim into the vehicle and fled the location, police said.

According to police, the victim was released by the suspect a short while later and refused to be treated by Dallas Fire Rescue.

Police say the victim and the witnesses were intoxicated and will be interviewed by detectives at a later date.