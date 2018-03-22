Dallas Will Soon Stop Being the Wild West of Bike Sharing

Dallas is expected to reveal bike-share regulations by May. They could include charges for bike share companies so the city can help regulate the bikes. (Published 58 minutes ago)

Hang on to your helmet: Dallas could have bike-share regulations by May.

That's according to Jared White, Dallas' de facto bike czar, who said Wednesday that city staff is now drafting an ordinance that will be presented to the City Council's mobility committee in a matter of weeks. That ordinance, being prepared by transportation officials and city attorneys, will cover franchise fees, parking requirements and other rules of the road.

White said the franchise fees could go toward building out infrastructure such as bike lanes. The parking guidelines would include "where the bikes can be parked, how long can they sit and how long when we get a 311 call do they have to address it," he said.

