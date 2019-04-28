Dallas’ Vietnamese-American community on Sunday observed the anniversary of the Fall of Saigon, which ended the Vietnam War.

There were flags flying over the streets during an annual parade near the Vietnamese American Community Center.

The Vietnamese people who died in search of freedom and the Americans who served in the war and welcomed refugees were honored.

“We thank you so much for everything the U.S. military have provided during the war, and then for the residents here, the people who have given us a lot of opportunity and taken us in and are willing to work with us,” said Jennifer Nguyen from the Vietnamese American Community Center.

The 44 anniversary of the Fall of Saigon is Tuesday.