Dallas Tour Takes Couples to 10 Luxury Wedding Venues in One Day

By Evan Anderson

Published 36 minutes ago

    For couples planning to tie the knot, there’s so much to think about and many choices to make. But one North Texas company wants to make it a whole lot easier for couples to decide on their venue.

    For the first time, ClubCorp, a Dallas-based owner of private golf and country clubs wants to take couples and their families on an exclusive tour of the venues they offer across North Texas. Couples on this tour are shuttled to 10 country clubs across Dallas, all in one day.

    Brides and grooms to be will have a unique opportunity to tour luxury clubs and get a real feel of some the area’s top vendors, showcasing the food right down to the ambiance of what a wedding would look like at the venue.

    "It’s just a fun way, and a unique way to showcase our properties. A lot of people feel like they can’t have an event at a private country club because they’re not a member, but you do have access," said Don Boshears, ClubCorp Regional Director of Catering and Event sales. "Everyone will register at Brookhaven Country Club and then we’re going to have four shuttles that will start the tour at 10:30 a.m., and two will go on the North tour which will go all the way to McKinney, and then we will have a South tour which will go all the way to the Tower Club in downtown Dallas."

    "So in my eyes, I feel like I’m going to attend 10 different weddings, each club will be set up totally differently with a different wedding planner," said bride-to-be Natalie Sharp.

    "You know, for most guys who like to have that control or want to at least be involved, I think it’s a very good setting for those guys, for sure," said Natalie’s fiancé, Cody Janssen.

    After the tour, couples will have a chance to compete with other couples to win a wedding, valued at $10,000.

    The tour kicks off Saturday, Feb. 16 at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Go here for more information.

