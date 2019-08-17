Dallas Tosses Proposed Housing-for-Homeless Sites After Pushback From Lake Highlands - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Tosses Proposed Housing-for-Homeless Sites After Pushback From Lake Highlands

By Robert Wilonsky - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    A plan in the works for years to help provide more permanent supportive housing for homeless people has sparked concern in Dallas.

    After a week's worth of unrest over a proposal of permanent supportive housing for the homeless along Greenville Avenue near Forest Lane, Dallas City Hall is back to square one. City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced Friday night that he will scrap a search for developers interested in spending $20 million in 2017 bond dollars on affordable housing.

    In a memo sent to the Dallas City Council, Broadnax said city staffers didn't properly communicate the proposal to community members. So he directed the Office of Homeless Solutions to cancel an ongoing search for developers interested in building around 100 units of affordable housing.

    Broadnax said community input is "an essential component" in the city's efforts to address homelessness.

    Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

