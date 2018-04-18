Dallas Teen Killed In Fordham Road Shooting

A Dallas teenager, Marcus Hernandez, is placed in jail for the murder of a 17-year-old Saturday night.

Dallas police responded to the shooting early Saturday morning at 3505 Fordham Road at approximately 12:50 a.m.

Hernandez, 18-years-old, shot Raul Garza who was taken to an area hospital where he died from the gun shot.

Officials said when the police arrived to the scene Hernandez was also shot and transported to a different hospital but had no life-threatening injuries.

Hernandez was soon released from the hospital and taken to the Dallas Police Homicide Unit where he was interviewed.

The investigation led to the determination that Hernandez was responsible for Garza’s death.

Hernandez admitted to his offense and was taken to jail for murder on a $100,000.00 bond.

