Dallas Teachers Help Atmos Evacuees

Three teachers in northwest Dallas came together Friday to hand out supplies and provide a welcome distraction for families displaced by the Atmos gas leak evacuations.

"Really it is just a way for the community to be together, to serve as a respite from everything and feel supported by other members of the community,” said Holly Holmass, one of the event’s organizers.

Dozens gathered at the Bachman community center for free refreshments as well as fun and games. Organizers also provided bottled water and toiletries for families still waiting to go home.

For many, it was a welcome distraction and opportunity to forget about the work that remains far from finished.

"Before in the neighborhood we didn't talk, now we are a little more united and the people who came here with pizza, coffee… the kids are grateful,” said evacuee Jesse Perez.