Teacher Recounts Path to Legal Status Amid DACA Uncertainty

It is a crucial week for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program. With a looming deadline to avoid a government shutdown, Democrats say they will not approve a spending deal unless it includes a fix for the policy protecting an estimated 700,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

With a looming deadline to avoid a government shutdown, Democrats say they will not approve a spending deal unless it includes a fix for the policy protecting an estimated 700,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says he will not sign anything on immigration without money for a border wall.

Texas is home to more than 120,000 DACA recipients.

One Dallas teacher narrowly avoided living the uncertainty several of her colleagues and a family members are currently facing.

Esseiny Alanis likes to sit at Trinity Overlook Park in West Dallas.

“I love look at the Reunion Tower and the skyscrapers,” she said sitting on the grass.

It is at the park where she often finds peace.

“And breathing the fresh air,” she said.

The Dallas teacher is now breathing a sigh of relief when it comes to her immigration status.

“I feel happy that I have my Permanent Residency because it’s a dream that I’ve had for a long time,” said Alanis.

Obtaining a Green Card has been a dream of hers since being brought to the United States by her parents illegally when she was five years old.

When Alanis was 17, she reported being sexually abused as a child.

That allowed her to qualify for a Humanitarian Visa.

She also qualified for the DACA program and would have to choose one option.

Alanis opted for the visa hoping that it would provide a faster path to legalization.

“I feel glad that I chose that route,” she said.

If Alanis would have chosen to register with the DACA program, she would likely face the same uncertainty current DACA recipients are feeling.

Recipients like 36 fellow teachers at Dallas I.S.D.

The school district has 68 DACA employees total.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” she said about her legal status. “I feel sad because my brother, he has DACA right now. A lot of my friends, they have DACA. For them, it’s the uncertainty of not knowing what’s going to happen to them if they’re going to lose their job, their career and for the children because right now children need teachers, bilingual teachers who are qualified.”

As she looks out at the city that has given her so much, this young immigrant contemplates the effect deporting so-called Dreamers like her would have on cities like Dallas.

“We have a dream also and we want to be a part of this big dream and make this country a better place.”

A representative with the group North Texas Dream Team tells NBC 5 they will soon be holding workshops to help Dreamers renew their DACA status.

A federal judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security to resume processing DACA renewals last week.