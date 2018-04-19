A Dallas teacher is under arrest Thursday, accused of having an improper relationship with a student.



Garland police said they arrested 49-year-old Robert Lee Edgin, of Dallas, for having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.



The student is enrolled in the Garland Independent School District and does not attend the school where Edgin works -- W.T. White High School.



Garland police said they interviewed Edgin and that he may now face additional charges . Police did not elaborate on what those charges could be however.



Edgin is currently in the Garland Detention Center on $10,000 bond.



Detectives believe there may be other victims. If anyone has additional information involving Edgin they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department.

