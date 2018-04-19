Dallas Teacher Arrested, Accused of Improper Relationship With 17-Year-Old Student - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Teacher Arrested, Accused of Improper Relationship With 17-Year-Old Student

Published 2 hours ago

    Robert Lee Edgin, mugshot, inset.

    A Dallas teacher is under arrest Thursday, accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

    Garland police said they arrested 49-year-old Robert Lee Edgin, of Dallas, for having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

    The student is enrolled in the Garland Independent School District and does not attend the school where Edgin works -- W.T. White High School.

    Garland police said they interviewed Edgin and that he may now face additional charges . Police did not elaborate on what those charges could be however.

    Edgin is currently in the Garland Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

    Detectives believe there may be other victims. If anyone has additional information involving Edgin they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department.

      

