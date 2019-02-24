Dallas Swift Water Rescue Team Discovers Body in Trinity River

The Dallas Fire Rescue Swift Water Rescue Team discovered a man's body floating in the Trinity River during a training exercise on Sunday.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the team was in the beginning stages of a training drill near the 1200 block of Riverwood Road when they discovered the body.

Investigators said the body was badly decomposed and so far, unidentified.

Members of the DFR team worked to bring the body ashore, and have transferred custody over to Dallas police and Medical Examiner's Office, who will work to identify the person.

