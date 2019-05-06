More than 300 high school students have the chance to be recognized for their artistic and educational achievements Thursday.

The North Texas students will perform on the main stage of the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2019 Dallas Summer Musicals High School Music Theatre Awards.

There are 18 award categories, including Best Actor and Best Actress.

Hunter Herdlicka, Plano West Senior High School graduate and Broadway veteran, will also perform. He will receive the 2019 Fullinwider Award, which honors a Broadway professional from North Texas who has impacted the community and the theatre industry. The award is named for Leah and Jerry Fullinwider, the founding donors of DSM's High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Burning Plane Lands at Moscow Airport; At Least 40 Dead

A passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it burst into flames shortly after takeoff. (Published Sunday, May 5, 2019)

The red-carpet event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and the awards ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

Single tickets are $20 to $99 and are for sale at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 1(800)745-3000. The Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office will also be selling tickets Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.