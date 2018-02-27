Sponsored
Dallas Streetcar May Impose $1 Fare to Bishop Arts District
Dallas city leaders on Monday discussed charging a $1 fare to ride the streetcar between downtown and the Bishop Arts District. The streetcar is currently free, but council members said that's unfair. Tristan Hallman, Dallas Morning News city hall reporter, discusses the proposal. (Published 5 hours ago) Dallas city leaders on Monday discussed charging a $1 fare to ride the streetcar between downtown and the Bishop Arts District. See More