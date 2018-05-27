As owners of the historic Statler Hotel were throwing Mad Men-themed parties in February to show off a $250 million makeover, behind the scenes they were grappling with a construction nightmare.

The Dallas high-rise’s new fire-sprinkler system had been cracking and rupturing for weeks. Pipes on the 10th and 12th floors had burst, flooding rooms. Water seeped all the way down to the third floor. Repair crews raced to fix leaks.

The system defects are so widespread inside the 19-story landmark that the Dallas fire department has stationed personnel there round-the-clock for the last three months at a cost of more than $100,000 to the owner, Centurion American Development Group, The Dallas Morning News has found.

And the problem still isn’t fixed.

Click here to read more of this story from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.